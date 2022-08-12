MQS Management LLC Invests $389,000 in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.7% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 99,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,488,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,441,000 after acquiring an additional 38,521 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.6% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 107,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 795,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,699,000 after acquiring an additional 119,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of GLPI opened at $51.49 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $52.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.19 and a 200 day moving average of $46.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Insider Activity

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 43.54% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $326.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,671,636. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

