MQS Management LLC Makes New $363,000 Investment in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HELE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period.

HELE has been the subject of several research reports. CL King dropped their price target on Helen of Troy from $282.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $244.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.67.

Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $130.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.69 and its 200 day moving average is $183.57. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52 week low of $123.57 and a 52 week high of $256.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $508.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.17 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

