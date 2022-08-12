MQS Management LLC Makes New $413,000 Investment in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autoliv during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 62.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALV. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. BNP Paribas raised Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

Insider Activity at Autoliv

Autoliv Price Performance

In related news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,076. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALV stock opened at $84.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.25 and a 12 month high of $110.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.21.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.