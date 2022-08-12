MQS Management LLC Makes New $436,000 Investment in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners grew its position in IQVIA by 10,521.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 537,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $124,262,000 after acquiring an additional 532,284 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 22.9% in the first quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 17.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 17.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 114,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,447,000 after buying an additional 17,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 114,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,574,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Stock Up 1.0 %

IQV opened at $242.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.67 and a twelve month high of $285.61. The firm has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.22. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.44.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.