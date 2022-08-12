MQS Management LLC Makes New Investment in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Integer in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Integer in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Integer in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Integer in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Integer in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITGR. KeyCorp cut their target price on Integer from $109.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Integer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.
Integer Price Performance
Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.14). Integer had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $350.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Integer Profile
Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.
