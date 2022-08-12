MQS Management LLC Takes Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $966,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 758,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,173,000 after buying an additional 353,670 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 135,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on CNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.83.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $31.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.87. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.33 and a 12-month high of $33.00.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.98%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

