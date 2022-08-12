MustGrow Biologics (OTC:MGROF) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of MustGrow Biologics Corp. (OTC:MGROF – Get Rating) traded down 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 2.25 and last traded at 2.28. 17,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 192% from the average session volume of 5,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Noble Financial started coverage on shares of MustGrow Biologics in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

MustGrow Biologics Trading Down 0.9 %

About MustGrow Biologics

(Get Rating)

MustGrow Biologics Corp., an agricultural biotech company, focuses om development and commercialization of natural biopesticide, biofumigants, and bioherbicides derived from mustard seed. It provides preplant soil biofumigation, a technology to treat soil-borne diseases and pests for various crops, including fruit, vegetables, and other crops.

