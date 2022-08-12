Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Price Target Increased to $28.50 by Analysts at Cowen

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Cowen to $28.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Myers Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Myers Industries Price Performance

NYSE:MYE opened at $21.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $781.19 million, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.33. Myers Industries has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $25.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Myers Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Myers Industries

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Myers Industries by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 305,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after buying an additional 44,398 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Myers Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $2,520,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,250,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,046,000 after purchasing an additional 26,210 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $530,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $418,000. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

Featured Stories

