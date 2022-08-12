N-able (NYSE:NABL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. N-able had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $91.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

N-able Trading Up 4.1 %

NABL traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $9.91. 4,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,309. N-able has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $15.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.01. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 196.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On N-able

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NABL. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of N-able by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of N-able by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 15,943 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of N-able by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 218,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 28,679 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of N-able by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,656,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,177,000 after acquiring an additional 310,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of N-able by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 690,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,283,000 after acquiring an additional 239,546 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

N-able Company Profile

NABL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of N-able from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of N-able from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, N-able currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

