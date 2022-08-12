National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the July 15th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 743,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of National Australia Bank from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 31st.
National Australia Bank Stock Performance
NABZY stock remained flat at $10.80 during trading on Friday. 72,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,980. National Australia Bank has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average is $10.76.
National Australia Bank Company Profile
National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.
Featured Stories
