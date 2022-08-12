National Bankshares Cuts Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Price Target to C$7.00

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBMGet Rating) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$11.00 to C$7.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Doman Building Materials Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Doman Building Materials Group from an outperform rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. CIBC downgraded Doman Building Materials Group from an outperform rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Doman Building Materials Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$9.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$8.39.

Shares of DBM stock opened at C$6.37 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$553.14 million and a PE ratio of 4.86. Doman Building Materials Group has a 52 week low of C$5.83 and a 52 week high of C$8.82.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBMGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$870.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$866.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.79%. Doman Building Materials Group’s payout ratio is presently 41.22%.

In other Doman Building Materials Group news, Director Marc Seguin bought 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 231,300 shares in the company, valued at C$1,410,930.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

