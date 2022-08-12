National Bankshares Lowers Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Price Target to C$5.00

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CHR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$6.25 to C$5.22 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Chorus Aviation from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$6.00 price target (up previously from C$5.50) on shares of Chorus Aviation in a report on Monday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chorus Aviation has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.39.

Chorus Aviation Stock Up 1.7 %

TSE:CHR opened at C$3.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$619.31 million and a PE ratio of 12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Chorus Aviation has a 1-year low of C$2.96 and a 1-year high of C$4.54.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

