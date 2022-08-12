National Bankshares Lowers Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target to C$134.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$136.00 to C$134.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC decreased their price target on Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$113.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Premium Brands from C$126.00 to C$125.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Desjardins decreased their price target on Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Premium Brands from C$142.00 to C$139.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Premium Brands from C$145.00 to C$137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$134.27.

Shares of Premium Brands stock opened at C$98.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73. Premium Brands has a fifty-two week low of C$87.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$137.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$96.71 and a 200 day moving average of C$104.79.

Premium Brands ( TSE:PBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.44 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.46 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Premium Brands will post 6.3699999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.41%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

