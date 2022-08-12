National Bankshares Raises Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) Price Target to C$1.50

Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 17.19% from the stock’s current price.
Invesque Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of Invesque stock traded up C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$1.28. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,400. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 336.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.43. The stock has a market cap of C$72.29 million and a P/E ratio of -5.06. Invesque has a 52-week low of C$1.08 and a 52-week high of C$2.45.
Invesque Company Profile
See Also
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesque Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesque and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.