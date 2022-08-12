National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.85-$5.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72. The company issued revenue guidance of -. National Fuel Gas also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.25-$7.75 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on NFG. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an assumes rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Fuel Gas presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.67.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

NYSE:NFG traded up $1.09 on Friday, reaching $72.11. The stock had a trading volume of 795,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,860. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.68. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $75.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.39.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at National Fuel Gas

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 35.32%.

In other National Fuel Gas news, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $97,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Fuel Gas

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 12.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 15.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 154,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,639,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

