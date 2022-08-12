National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.67 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 5.55%. National Vision’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. National Vision updated its FY22 guidance to $0.65-$0.77 EPS.

NASDAQ:EYE traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,244. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. National Vision has a twelve month low of $22.59 and a twelve month high of $65.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.66.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on National Vision from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded National Vision from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EYE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National Vision by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 725,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,606,000 after acquiring an additional 39,241 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in National Vision by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,692,000 after purchasing an additional 13,914 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its holdings in National Vision by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 181,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 54,303 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in National Vision during the 1st quarter valued at $1,977,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in National Vision by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,930 shares in the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

