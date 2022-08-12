Natural Gas Services Group (NGS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 15th.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.34 million during the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 11.37%.

Get Natural Gas Services Group alerts:

Natural Gas Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE NGS traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.09. 17,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,983. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day moving average of $11.87. Natural Gas Services Group has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Natural Gas Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

In other news, CEO Stephen Charles Taylor sold 3,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $58,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 511,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,668,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Natural Gas Services Group news, CEO Stephen Charles Taylor sold 3,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $58,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 511,259 shares in the company, valued at $7,668,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James R. Hazlett sold 2,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $33,694.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 73,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,982.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,890 shares of company stock valued at $115,404. 6.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Gas Services Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Gas Services Group

(Get Rating)

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Gas Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Gas Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.