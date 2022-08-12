Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.87-$0.96 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NGVC stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,191. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $348.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.05. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $24.25.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $266.31 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 14,671 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 285.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 377.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 27,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, frozen meals, frozen pizza, bread, baking mixes, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

