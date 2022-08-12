NEC (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $40.68

NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.68 and traded as low as $37.20. NEC shares last traded at $37.20, with a volume of 376 shares changing hands.

NEC Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.63.

NEC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NEC Corporation operates as a provider of information and communication technology solutions in Japan and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Public Solutions, Public Infrastructure, Enterprise, Network Services, and Global. It provides systems integration services comprising systems implementation and consulting; maintenance and support services; outsourcing and cloud services; and system equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.