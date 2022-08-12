NewEdge Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $7,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $5.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $386.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,708. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $313.66 and a fifty-two week high of $467.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $346.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $373.60.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

