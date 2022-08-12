NewSquare Capital LLC Has $4.03 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,190 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 6,966 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.8% during the first quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 5,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 24,250 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 27,522 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on VZ. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Insider Activity

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.4 %

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold a total of 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,099,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.33. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.76 and a twelve month high of $56.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

