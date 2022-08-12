NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the July 15th total of 5,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 66,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $963,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NightDragon Acquisition by 621.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 217,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 187,090 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in NightDragon Acquisition by 246.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 520,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after buying an additional 370,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Get NightDragon Acquisition alerts:

NightDragon Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAC remained flat at $9.83 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,998. NightDragon Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.76.

NightDragon Acquisition Company Profile

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of cybersecurity, safety, security, and privacy sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NightDragon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NightDragon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.