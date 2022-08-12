NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Position Boosted by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,159,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676,623 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in NiSource by 45,333.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,399,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392,329 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,369,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,240,000 after buying an additional 1,814,896 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 108.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,148,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in NiSource by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,781,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,631 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NI traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.68. 16,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,295,201. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.38. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $32.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.78.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). NiSource had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 13.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is 61.04%.

Several brokerages have commented on NI. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of NiSource to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.29.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

