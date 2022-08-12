Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Acquired by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,059 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,094 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,768,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 80,589 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $23,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,121 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NYSE NSC traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $260.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,526. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $217.00 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $61.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $235.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.12.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 39.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,631,153.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

