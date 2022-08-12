Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 3,999 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC cut its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,232 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,999 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $371,684,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,522,395 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,122,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,083 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,360,003 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $105,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,605 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,910,838 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,446,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $32,265,000. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

NASDAQ WBA opened at $40.07 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.57 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.79.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.81%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.