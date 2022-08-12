Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,921 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $22,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 101.6% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 1.0 %

TSM opened at $89.52 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $73.74 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.71 and its 200 day moving average is $97.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.98.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.68 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.19%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

