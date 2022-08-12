Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $18.32 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,897 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $18,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peloton Wealth Strategists bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at $922,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 71,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 110,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 7.3% during the first quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 14.2% in the first quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 13,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.14.

Zoetis Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $173.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.76. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.18 and a 12-month high of $249.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $81.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.73.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.48%.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,786.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,356 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,158. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

