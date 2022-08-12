Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $19.89 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 6,139.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 392,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386,548 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $19,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 660.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 107,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 93,182 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 558,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,514,000 after acquiring an additional 13,219 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 75.3% in the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 147,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,447,000 after acquiring an additional 63,180 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 194.0% in the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 17,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 11,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $50.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.63. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.41 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11.

