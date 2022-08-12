Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 386,012 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 25,517 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $19,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,031,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,596,088 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $82,318,000 after purchasing an additional 55,569 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 512,565 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,397,000 after purchasing an additional 24,635 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 71,362 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intel by 187.6% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 8,510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 5,551 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. DZ Bank downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Intel Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of INTC stock opened at $35.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The stock has a market cap of $146.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.80.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

