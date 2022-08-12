Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 104.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 166,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,976 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $15,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $92.72 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.04.

