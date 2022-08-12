Norwood Investment Partners LP Grows Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Norwood Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares during the period. Matson makes up about 19.7% of Norwood Investment Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Norwood Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.65% of Matson worth $32,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MATX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Matson in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,474,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,171 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Matson by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 11,534 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Matson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Matson by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MATX. StockNews.com downgraded Matson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

In other news, Director Thomas B. Fargo sold 4,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $399,631.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,584 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,357.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Thomas B. Fargo sold 4,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $399,631.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,357.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 2,174 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $193,986.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,342,122.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,985 shares of company stock worth $2,688,341. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Matson stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,434. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.22. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Matson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.36 and a fifty-two week high of $125.34.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $9.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Matson had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 29.33%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 29.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. This is a boost from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.69%.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

