NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Receives $13.35 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.35.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on NuVista Energy from C$19.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Scotiabank raised their price target on NuVista Energy from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

NuVista Energy Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of NuVista Energy stock opened at $8.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average of $8.34. NuVista Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59.

About NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

