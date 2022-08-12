Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Chardan Capital

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Chardan Capital from $24.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:NVVE opened at $3.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.37. Nuvve has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $17.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.31.
Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.00 million. Nuvve had a negative net margin of 534.36% and a negative return on equity of 36.82%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuvve will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Nuvve during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvve during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Nuvve by 32.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Nuvve in the first quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuvve in the first quarter worth $114,000. 23.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, develops and commercializes vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology in North America, Europe, and Japan. The company offers fleet and electric bus charging solutions, and V1G and V2G charging stations based on Grid Integrated Vehicle, a V2G technology platform that enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services.
