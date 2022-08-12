Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Chardan Capital

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Chardan Capital from $24.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nuvve Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVVE opened at $3.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.37. Nuvve has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $17.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.31.

Get Nuvve alerts:

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.00 million. Nuvve had a negative net margin of 534.36% and a negative return on equity of 36.82%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuvve will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvve

In related news, CEO Gregory Poilasne sold 34,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $243,301.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,139,958 shares in the company, valued at $7,956,906.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Gregory Poilasne sold 34,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $243,301.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,139,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,956,906.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Ted C. Smith bought 25,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $174,796.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,666.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 35,930 shares of company stock worth $232,264 and have sold 133,113 shares worth $892,776. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Nuvve during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvve during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Nuvve by 32.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Nuvve in the first quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuvve in the first quarter worth $114,000. 23.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuvve Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, develops and commercializes vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology in North America, Europe, and Japan. The company offers fleet and electric bus charging solutions, and V1G and V2G charging stations based on Grid Integrated Vehicle, a V2G technology platform that enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.