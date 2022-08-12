NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Boosted by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,673 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 24,896 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 12,706 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in NVIDIA by 31.6% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 169,094 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $46,140,000 after buying an additional 40,610 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 28,046 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,708,000 after acquiring an additional 9,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in NVIDIA by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 193,945 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVIDIA Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.24.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $5.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $185.15. 785,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,285,688. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $140.55 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.28 and a 200 day moving average of $203.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.65.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

