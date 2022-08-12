NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Lowered to “Hold” at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum lowered shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Craig Hallum currently has $180.00 target price on the computer hardware maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $210.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $295.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $243.24.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $179.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $448.55 billion, a PE ratio of 48.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.61 and a 200 day moving average of $204.28. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $140.55 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 in the last three months. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $6,279,217,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,304,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591,440 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $54,152,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,529 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,557,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,244,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,328,372 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,999,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

