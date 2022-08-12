O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.05-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10. The company issued revenue guidance of -. O-I Glass also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.55-$0.60 EPS.

O-I Glass Stock Performance

O-I Glass stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,456. O-I Glass has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.73. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.42.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. O-I Glass had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 37.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

OI has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America raised shares of O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet raised shares of O-I Glass from a c- rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lowered shares of O-I Glass from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in O-I Glass by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 19,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Stories

