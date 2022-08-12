Oak Thistle LLC Acquires New Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Align Technology by 3,733.3% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Align Technology by 11,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALGN traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $288.00. 9,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,816. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $225.86 and a one year high of $737.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $354.47.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.23). Align Technology had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $969.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. Align Technology’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALGN. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $440.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.67.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

