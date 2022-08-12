Oak Thistle LLC Acquires New Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 91,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000. MGIC Investment makes up approximately 0.7% of Oak Thistle LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTG. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 525,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,324,000 after buying an additional 8,163 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 10,328 shares during the period. Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,021,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 288.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 121,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 90,243 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Stock Up 1.3 %

MGIC Investment stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.06. 49,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,595,401. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.47. MGIC Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $11.38 and a twelve month high of $16.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day moving average of $13.81.

MGIC Investment Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MTG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

