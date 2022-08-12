Oak Thistle LLC Acquires New Shares in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $131.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.30.

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

NYSE CHH traded up $1.93 on Friday, reaching $117.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,653. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.32. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.70 and a 52 week high of $157.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.97.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $367.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.24 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 92.23% and a net margin of 28.72%. Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

About Choice Hotels International

(Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.