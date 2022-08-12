Oak Thistle LLC Acquires Shares of 1,475 MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,475 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in MSCI by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in MSCI by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 110,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,370,000 after purchasing an additional 49,866 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in MSCI by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 89,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,014,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on MSCI in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on MSCI to $507.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $513.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

MSCI Trading Up 0.1 %

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total value of $2,507,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,744,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MSCI traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $501.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,373. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $376.41 and a 52-week high of $679.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $436.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $464.75. The firm has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.66 and a beta of 1.09.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.07. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 151.89% and a net margin of 36.85%. The business had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

MSCI Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

