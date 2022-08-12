Oak Thistle LLC Buys Shares of 12,618 Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 12,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 28,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Graco
In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.
Graco Trading Up 1.0 %
NYSE:GGG traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.36. 5,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,316. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.59. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $56.48 and a one year high of $81.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78.
Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $548.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 15th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.07%.
Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.
