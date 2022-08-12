Oak Thistle LLC Invests $769,000 in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 65,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STNE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 7,963 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 661,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,156,000 after buying an additional 393,888 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,281,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 11,063 shares during the last quarter. 50.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STNE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of StoneCo from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.21.

Shares of StoneCo stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $11.87. 264,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,918,464. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $56.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.38.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 30.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

