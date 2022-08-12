Oak Thistle LLC Makes New Investment in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,812 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000. TJX Companies accounts for about 0.6% of Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HFR Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $8,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in TJX Companies by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,295 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in TJX Companies by 268.6% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 20,040 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 14,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in TJX Companies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 94,578 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $64.79. The company had a trading volume of 141,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,269,760. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,389,447.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

