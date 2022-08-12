Oak Thistle LLC Purchases 12,937 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Oak Thistle LLC boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 98.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,937 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 54,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.1% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,835,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,947,000 after buying an additional 88,458 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.2% during the first quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 360,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,005,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.18.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE HPP traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $15.31. 16,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,479,867. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $28.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is -526.32%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.