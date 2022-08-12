Oak Thistle LLC Purchases New Shares in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,939,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 214,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,306,000 after purchasing an additional 13,802 shares during the period. 91.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SPG traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $114.92. 29,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,729,396. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.06 and a 12 month high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.92. The stock has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.49.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 56.93%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.08%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.07.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

