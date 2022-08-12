Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) Trading Down 1%

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI – Get Rating) fell 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 411 ($4.97) and last traded at GBX 413 ($4.99). 267,937 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 275,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 417 ($5.04).

Oakley Capital Investments Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 392.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 404.10. The company has a market capitalization of £751.36 million and a PE ratio of 306.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oakley Capital Investments

In related news, insider Caroline Foulger acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 383 ($4.63) per share, for a total transaction of £38,300 ($46,278.40).

About Oakley Capital Investments

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early, growth, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, industry consolidation, business roll-outs and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

