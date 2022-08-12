Ocean Protocol Price Tops $0.22 on Major Exchanges (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. Ocean Protocol has a total market cap of $136.84 million and $21.66 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ocean Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000938 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ocean Protocol alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,797.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004202 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004198 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003840 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004226 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00038023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00127179 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00068736 BTC.

About Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins. Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol.

Ocean Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ocean Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ocean Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ocean Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ocean Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.