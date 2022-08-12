Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Cowen to $13.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Oceaneering International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

NYSE:OII opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.70. Oceaneering International has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $18.20.

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $524.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.02 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a positive return on equity of 0.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oceaneering International news, Director Steven A. Webster bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.72 per share, with a total value of $218,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,208 shares in the company, valued at $865,093.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

