OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires Shares of 1,652 Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,652 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $486,244,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Align Technology by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,425,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,593,858,000 after purchasing an additional 678,453 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 3,884.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 474,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,771,000 after buying an additional 462,342 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 887.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 361,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $237,730,000 after buying an additional 325,112 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $197,154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

ALGN stock opened at $287.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.78. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $225.86 and a 12 month high of $737.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $260.05 and its 200 day moving average is $355.77.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.23). Align Technology had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $969.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALGN. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Align Technology from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.67.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

