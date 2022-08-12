OLD National Bancorp IN Has $721,000 Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,734 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 352.2% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 991.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.75.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $258.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $241.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.10. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $212.40 and a 1-year high of $317.17. The company has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.03.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.35. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.21 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Stories

